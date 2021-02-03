Matthew Job, 34, of Oregon, was initially charged with felony possession of marijuana on Nov. 1, following a traffic stop along state Highway 75 by a deputy with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, an amended complaint was filed by the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office, reducing the felony possession to a misdemeanor possession charge.
Job pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors: possession of marijuana and driving under the influence. He was sentenced on Dec. 15 in Blaine County’s Fifth District Magistrate Court, in Hailey.
For the amended misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge, Job was sentenced to 24 months of probation, ordered to pay $500 in fines and complete 100 hours of community service. Job will also have a suspended driver’s license for 90 days for the misdemeanor DUI offense.
Kristen Keller-Barker, 37, of Bellevue, was initially charged with felony domestic battery on Dec. 14, following a response by the Bellevue Marshal’s Office to a domestic dispute at a residence in Bellevue. An amended complaint was filed by the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 26, according to court records. Keller-Barker pleaded guilty to the lower charge of misdemeanor battery on Jan. 26 and is scheduled for sentencing in Blaine County’s Magistrate Court on Feb. 16.
Abel Dominguez-Rivera, 33, of Hailey, was initially charged with felony fugitive to Idaho on June 3, following an investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office that found multiple active warrants out of Nevada. The charge was dismissed by the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 7, according to court records.
