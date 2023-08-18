A Twin Falls woman was sentenced in Fifth District Court on July 17 on a count of felony grand theft after pleading guilty in April to embezzling more than $200,000 from a Bellevue company between 2014 and 2018.
Mary Jane “Janie” Castleberry, 61, wrongfully stole money from the business—which has its mailing address in Hailey but is physically located in Bellevue—by taking blank checks and making them out to herself and family members, according to Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback.
While employed at the company as an office manager, Castleberry wrote a $600 check on Nov. 2017 to a third party, a $1,300 check to herself in January 2018 and a $150 check to a different third party in July 2018, according to Fredback. In each case, she allegedly forged the signature of the same authorized payee, an employee at the business.
Court documents show that Castleberry was served an arrest warrant at her residence on July 20, 2022.
At sentencing on July 17, the business owner told Judge Ned Williamson that after he made Castleberry a “25%” partner in the company, she tried to make herself the only employee responsible for the finances, deny access to the books and terminate any employee who discovered the financial state of the business.
He testified that due to Castleberry’s thefts, the other partners in the business had to cash in their life insurance policies, and he had to go without pay for six months. The business also incurred costs for 941 tax withholdings, fees to hire a forensic accountant, legal fees, and the cost of interest on a loan to cover credit card debts, he said.
The business owner also stated that several employees confronted Castleberry in 2016 after suffering “low morale” and reaching a breaking point, but she continued to steal for two more years. While he felt sorry for her family, he said he was ashamed of her behavior and the financial ruin she caused.
In making his recommendations, Fredback said Castleberry used a company credit card to buy jewelry and pay for cruises, airline tickets, flowers, diet and wellness programs and landscaping services and other “silly personal expenses” despite facing steep medical bills. He argued that Castleberry was a “professional criminal” who watched the owners’ stress and anxiety increase while continuing to steal “hundreds of times” over 4.5 years with multiple thefts per week and sometimes multiple thefts per day. He asked for two years in prison, 12 years of probation and a $2,000 suspended fine, along with $200,000 in restitution.
Public Defender Doug Nelson refuted Fredback’s comments about his client being a career criminal and said Castleberry had accepted responsibility for her actions and was already paying the price by suffering extreme “isolation, embarrassment and remorse.” He said any jail time ordered would be a “death sentence” due to her dire medical prognosis, and he argued for a long probation period during which she could start to make “painful” restitution payments.
In a statement to the court, Castleberry said she had been going through her “own hell” while working for the company and was “truly sorry.” She then turned to the victims in the courtroom to directly apologize to them and wish them success.
“I will do what needs to be done,” she said.
Like Nelson, Judge Ned Williamson also refused to label Castleberry a “professional criminal” or repeat offender. The judge said while it was evident that she was remorseful—and had strong family support—the impact of her embezzlement had been devastating and warranted jail time as a deterrent to others.
He added that it was unlikely the Bellevue business will ever be made “whole” again or get back any “significant amount” of restitution because Castleberry is facing steep medical bills and her social security disability checks are only covering basic needs.
Williamson ultimately sentenced Castleberry to one year and six months in jail followed by a 12-year probation period and ordered her to pay $200,000 in restitution to the business. The payments must be made directly to the Blaine County Clerk’s office.
In exchange for Castleberry’s guilty plea, Williamson agreed to dismiss her three counts of felony forgery.
“This is a sad day for everybody,” he remarked. ￼
