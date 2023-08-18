A Twin Falls woman was sentenced in Fifth District Court on July 17 on a count of felony grand theft after pleading guilty in April to embezzling more than $200,000 from a Bellevue company between 2014 and 2018.

Mary Jane “Janie” Castleberry, 61, wrongfully stole money from the business—which has its mailing address in Hailey but is physically located in Bellevue—by taking blank checks and making them out to herself and family members, according to Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback.

While employed at the company as an office manager, Castleberry wrote a $600 check on Nov. 2017 to a third party, a $1,300 check to herself in January 2018 and a $150 check to a different third party in July 2018, according to Fredback. In each case, she allegedly forged the signature of the same authorized payee, an employee at the business.

