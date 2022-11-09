A Twin Falls woman was arraigned in Fifth District Court on Oct. 31 on a count of felony grand theft and three counts of felony forgery for allegedly stealing from a Bellevue company over a four-year period.
Mary Jane “Janie” Castleberry, 60, is accused of wrongfully stealing over $1,000 from a Bellevue business between 2014 and 2018 by taking blank checks and making them out to herself and others.
Castleberry was apparently employed at the company as an office manager, according to a Better Business Bureau filing and her personal Linkedin account.
According to a charging document filed Oct. 20 by Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback, Castleberry deposited at least one check in her personal bank account to “purchase merchandise and/or withdraw money for her personal use.”
The charging document states that Castleberry wrote a $600 check on Nov. 2017 to a third party, a $1,300 check to herself in January 2018 and a $150 check to a different third party in July 2018. In each case, she allegedly forged the signature of the same authorized payee, an employee at the business.
Court documents show that Castleberry was served an arrest warrant at her residence on July 20 and arraigned in Blaine County Magistrate Court on July 25. She faces a maximum of 14 years in state prison for the grand theft charge and a maximum of 14 years for each count of forgery.
Castleberry entered not-guilty pleas to all charges on Oct. 31 through her attorney, Blaine County Public Defender Doug Nelson, setting a trial in motion. She is due back in court for a pretrial conference the morning of Jan. 30, with a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin Feb. 14. ￼
