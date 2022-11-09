A Twin Falls woman was arraigned in Fifth District Court on Oct. 31 on a count of felony grand theft and three counts of felony forgery for allegedly stealing from a Bellevue company over a four-year period.

Mary Jane “Janie” Castleberry, 60, is accused of wrongfully stealing over $1,000 from a Bellevue business between 2014 and 2018 by taking blank checks and making them out to herself and others.

Castleberry was apparently employed at the company as an office manager, according to a Better Business Bureau filing and her personal Linkedin account.

