A Twin Falls man has been sentenced to three years of probation following a guilty plea to the charge of theft of government property in May.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, District of Idaho, Mark Allen James, 23, illegally harvested timber from the Deadline Ridge Summer Home area of the Sawtooth National Forest during the fall of 2018.
James later confessed to law enforcement that he did not have a permit to harvest the timber and that he later sold 12 cords of firewood for $140 per cord, online.
James pleaded guilty to the federal offense on May 26 and was sentenced on Oct. 6.
In addition to the probation time, James was ordered to pay $1,680 in restitution to the U.S. government.
