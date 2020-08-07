A Twin Falls man has been sentenced to six years of supervised probation after using a stolen credit card in multiple locations over a two-day period last September.
Joseph Richard Veenstra, 27, was sentenced on July 20, after pleading guilty to three felony counts of possession of a financial transaction card—fraud.
Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kerri Taylor identified Veenstra through video surveillance footage that showed him using the financial card throughout Ketchum, Shoshone and Twin Falls, according to a probable-cause affidavit Taylor wrote. Taylor identified the license plate number of a car in which Veenstra was riding and found the registered owner’s Facebook page. There, she found Veenstra, whose photo matched the man in the video surveillance footage.
During a preliminary hearing on Oct. 3, the victim of the stolen financial card testified that she was informed around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 that her credit cards were found after a pursuit and crash; it was after that phone call she discovered her wallet missing. Veenstra was arrested on Sept. 20.
Per a plea deal, Veenstra pleaded guilty to three of the four original felony charges, and the fourth charge of grand theft was dismissed by the prosecutor’s office.
If Veenstra violates his probation, he will face a maximum of 12 years in prison.
