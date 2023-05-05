A Hailey man accused of severely beating a woman on Feb. 4 pleaded not guilty to the offense in Fifth District Court on Monday, setting in motion a three-day jury trial to begin on Oct. 3.
Brian Cameron Galbraith, 49, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on April 20. In doing so, he essentially blocked further testimony from being heard by the court, including accounts from police officers and witnesses of the reported attack. Waiving the hearing also moves the case from Magistrate court to District court, which handles felony charges.
Galbraith faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of felony attempted strangulation and felony domestic battery in front of children.
According to Fredback’s criminal complaint, Galbraith caused numerous “traumatic” injuries to his former partner at a Hailey residence on Feb. 4, including a broken jaw, broken arm and broken teeth. Two minors in the house reported seeing Galbraith grab the woman by the neck, slam her onto a concrete floor in the garage, choke her, strike her and stomp on her face, according to a police report from Blaine County Deputy Dallas Faile. One child “tried to pull” Galbraith away from the woman and both children “tried to call 911 from their iPad tablets,” but were unsuccessful, Faile said. Galbraith also prevented the woman from calling 911, netting him an additional misdemeanor charge.
On Feb. 9, Fifth District Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle entered a no-contact order barring Galbraith from contacting the alleged victim and the two minors and also ordered Galbraith to surrender several firearms to police. She further ordered Galbraith to stay within Idaho and refrain from drinking alcohol.
Galbraith violated the no-contact order on March 6 by allegedly harassing the alleged victim as she drove south down state Highway 75 by “coming behind her at a high rate of speed,” “rolling down his car window,” “honking his horn multiple times” and blowing kisses at the woman, according to a police report from Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John H. Lowder III. Galbraith was subsequently arrested and is facing an additional year in county jail if found guilty of violating the no-contact order, which is being treated as a separate misdemeanor charge.
The same day, he tested positive for alcohol, Fredback told the court on Monday.
“The violation of the no-contact order was March 6, and it just so happens on that very day Dr. Galbraith tested positive for alcohol. I actually think that there is concern that he is drinking,” Fredback said. “I know he hasn’t in the past, but given all that’s going on his life I worry that he has started.”
On Monday, Galbraith’s attorney, Gerald Bublitz argued that alcohol was not mentioned in the original affidavit and was not a factor in the case, and thus the prohibition of alcohol should be removed as a condition of release.
“Alcohol was not involved in this incident,” he said. “I think Mr. Fredback would concur based upon the police reports that there was no information [or] allegation of substance abuse issues.”
Bublitz also asked Judge Ned Williamson to dismiss Haemmerle’s order to stay within the state of Idaho, explaining that Galbraith hoped to visit family members in Salt Lake City this summer. He added that Galbraith has abided by his no-contact order since the highway incident and is currently staying in short-term rentals in Boise and with colleagues in Ada County.
“I don’t think there’s a community safety issue at this point,” he said.
Fredback objected to any modification of terms of release, arguing that Galbraith violated his no-contact order after consuming alcohol and there was a potential correlation between his “compulsive behavior” and drinking.
“I would agree with Mr. Bubitz that the information we have doesn’t show that alcohol was a factor in the incident itself here,” Fredback said. “But the purpose of the [no-alcohol] condition is to protect the community, and it’s very important to keep the victims in this case safe.”
Fredback also noted that Galbraith failed to appear at a pretrial conference for the misdemeanor charge in April.
“The violation of the no-contact order, the failure to appear in court, the positive test for alcohol—you have three violations there,” he said.
Bublitz countered that Galbraith had submitted “multiple negative tests” and contested the veracity of the positive test. He also said Galbraith had not consumed alcohol for the past 13 years.
“[Galbraith] has indicated that he doesn’t drink alcohol and [the positive test result] was from Nyquil he drank the day before,” he said.
Williamson ultimately granted Galbraith permission to leave the state under the condition that he continues to test negative for alcohol, but agreed to uphold the no-drinking restriction.
“It wouldn’t hurt,” he said of the restriction.
Galbraith will be required to appear in person at a pre-trial conference on Sept. 18 and at his scheduled jury trial in October. ￼
