A Hailey man accused of severely beating a woman on Feb. 4 pleaded not guilty to the offense in Fifth District Court on Monday, setting in motion a three-day jury trial to begin on Oct. 3.

Brian Cameron Galbraith, 49, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on April 20. In doing so, he essentially blocked further testimony from being heard by the court, including accounts from police officers and witnesses of the reported attack. Waiving the hearing also moves the case from Magistrate court to District court, which handles felony charges.

Galbraith faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of felony attempted strangulation and felony domestic battery in front of children.

