A former Ketchum resident has been ordered to serve 45 days in jail and complete outpatient treatment for alcohol abuse and three years of supervised probation following his third DUI conviction within 10 years.

At a sentencing hearing in Fifth District Court on Monday, April 10, Judge Ned Williamson sentenced 54-year-old Shard A. Stober, of Clackamas, Oregon, to five years in prison with three years fixed before he will be eligible for release. Williamson suspended that prison term and instead placed Stober on three years of probation with a requirement to attend an outpatient substance abuse treatment program in Portland.

Stober began serving his county jail term on April 12 and will have his license suspended for one year following his release this month, per Williamson’s ruling. He will regain restricted driving privileges after the suspension expires but must install an ignition interlock system on any motor vehicles he operates. Williamson also ordered Stober to pay a $5,000 fine with $3,000 suspended, $290 in court costs and $100 in DNA analysis reimbursement costs. He further ordered 60 days of discretionary jail time for any probation violations.

