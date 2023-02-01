A Hailey man initially arrested on a misdemeanor warrant was allegedly found to have methamphetamine in his vehicle, resulting in an additional felony drug charge carrying up to 7 years in prison.

Arieal Ashley Perez, 43, was stopped near the hospital light south of Ketchum around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 12 after Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputy Dallas Faile used radar to determine that Perez was traveling 54 mph in a 45 mph zone, Faile wrote in a probable-cause affidavit.

Faile also wrote that Perez’s Toyota Tundra truck had rear tires extending “beyond the fenders” without “any mud flaps”—a violation of Idaho code, which states that pickup trucks must have mud flaps if the fender is 10 inches or more above the roadway to prevent debris from hitting other vehicles.

