A Hailey man initially arrested on a misdemeanor warrant was allegedly found to have methamphetamine in his vehicle, resulting in an additional felony drug charge carrying up to 7 years in prison.
Arieal Ashley Perez, 43, was stopped near the hospital light south of Ketchum around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 12 after Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputy Dallas Faile used radar to determine that Perez was traveling 54 mph in a 45 mph zone, Faile wrote in a probable-cause affidavit.
Faile also wrote that Perez’s Toyota Tundra truck had rear tires extending “beyond the fenders” without “any mud flaps”—a violation of Idaho code, which states that pickup trucks must have mud flaps if the fender is 10 inches or more above the roadway to prevent debris from hitting other vehicles.
According to the police report, Faile stopped Perez based on the mud flap and speeding violations. Blaine County Emergency Communications informed Faile during the stop that Perez had a National Crime Information Center “cocaine caution” indicator attached to his vehicle file and was wanted on an “active Blaine County warrant for failure to appear on a misdemeanor traffic-related offense,” Faile stated. The officer then arrested Perez on the traffic warrant and conducted a vehicle inventory search, he wrote.
Faile said that he found a “white powdery substance” inside a “plastic blue pill cutter that also functioned as a pill container” on the driver side rear bench seat, more “white powdery substance” in a “small blue container within a tool bag” on the driver side rear passenger seat and a “small amount of white and brown glistening crystal substance” inside a heartburn medicine pill bottle in the driver’s door storage compartment area.
The powder in the pill cutter “showed a small blue reaction of the bottom of the [field] test strip for the presence of cocaine,” according to Faile, but a later test of the substance at the Ketchum Police Station “showed a presumptive positive for amphetamine/methamphetamine.” The glistening substance also showed presumptive positive for meth, he said.
Perez allegedly denied any drug use and stated that he got the truck from a former partner, Faile stated in the report.
Perez was arraigned in Fifth District Magistrate Court on Jan. 13 and released from the Blaine County Detention Center the same day after posting $1,000 bond.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Hailey the morning of Feb. 7. ￼
Commented