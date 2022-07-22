A Bellevue man was arraigned in Fifth District Court on a felony drug charge and five other misdemeanor charges after a police officer allegedly found methamphetamine in his pockets during a July 6 traffic stop in Hailey.
Daniel Torres Escobedo, 37, was initially pulled over at the intersection of Fox Acres Road and Main Street around 11:48 p.m. on July 6 for a registration violation, according to a police report from Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputy Justin Madrid.
According to the report, Madrid was patrolling near the Third Street intersection when he noticed an “old and weathered,” partially obstructed registration sticker on Escobedo’s Ford Expedition SUV. A registration check revealed that Escobedo was driving on a suspended license and displaying a fictitious license plate, Madrid wrote.
During the traffic stop, Madrid noted that Escobedo had a “nervous, anxious demeanor,” “glossy, red, bloodshot eyes” and an “impaired memory.” Escobedo allegedly also had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath and had an open beer bottle next to the driver seat as well as several open alcoholic beverage cans on the backseat floorboard, according to the police report.
Escobedo refused to conduct field-sobriety tests on scene, but Madrid secured a warrant to draw the man’s blood at St. Luke’s Wood River, the officer stated. While escorting Escobedo to his patrol car, Madrid allegedly noticed a “rolled-up dollar bill containing a white crystallized, powdery substance on the tip” protruding from Escobedo’s pocket, which Escobedo allegedly claimed was for “personal use.”
More thorough searching of Escobedo’s pockets revealed another dollar bill packed with a “white crystallized, powdery substance” and a hide-a-key sprinkler head filled “with the same white crystallized, powdery substance,” Madrid wrote. A small-scale containing the substance was also located between the driver seat and the center console.
The powder tested presumptive positive for meth during a field test, according to the affidavit and Escobedo was charged with felony drug possession.
He was also charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, misdemeanor driving without privileges, misdemeanor possessing an open container of alcohol, misdemeanor possessing drug paraphernalia with intent to use and misdemeanor injury to a child—the latter charge for transporting a juvenile passenger at the time of his arrest.
Escobedo was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for the warranted blood draw, which was shipped to the Idaho State Police laboratory for analysis. The juvenile passenger was released to a parent whom police called to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
Escobedo was released from the Blaine County Jail on $5,000 bond on July 7 and has a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to determine whether his case will be bound over to Fifth District Court for prosecution. ￼
