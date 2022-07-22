A Bellevue man was arraigned in Fifth District Court on a felony drug charge and five other misdemeanor charges after a police officer allegedly found methamphetamine in his pockets during a July 6 traffic stop in Hailey.

Daniel Torres Escobedo, 37, was initially pulled over at the intersection of Fox Acres Road and Main Street around 11:48 p.m. on July 6 for a registration violation, according to a police report from Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputy Justin Madrid.

According to the report, Madrid was patrolling near the Third Street intersection when he noticed an “old and weathered,” partially obstructed registration sticker on Escobedo’s Ford Expedition SUV. A registration check revealed that Escobedo was driving on a suspended license and displaying a fictitious license plate, Madrid wrote.

ejones@mtexpress.com