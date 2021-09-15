A resident of Chile has been charged with felony possession of lysergic acid diethylamide—commonly known as LSD—and misdemeanor possession of marijuana following her arrest on Sept. 7.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jake McKenney, McKenney noted a Dodge Charger driving over the speed limit while patrolling between Hailey and Ketchum on the night of Sept. 6. Upon stopping the Dodge and making contact with the driver, McKenney allegedly smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and asked the driver if there was any in the vehicle.
During a search of the car, McKinney allegedly found several marijuana substances, including edibles and joints, according to the affidavit. In addition, he allegedly found several tabs of LSD in the purse of Ekaterina Imschenetzky-Kiseleva, 26.
Imschenetzky-Kiseleva was placed under arrest for the felony and misdemeanor offenses. The driver was also taken into custody for the misdemeanor offense of possession of marijuana that was allegedly found throughout the vehicle.
Because the LSD McKinney said he found in Imschenetzky-Kiseleva’s purse, she alone faces the felony possession charge. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 20, at which time a judge must determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed in district court.
