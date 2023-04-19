A Utah man has been charged with one felony and two misdemeanors after a traffic stop on March 27 allegedly uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Jeffery Wayne Phillips, 53, of Layton, Utah, will face up to seven years in state prison if convicted for possessing meth.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi Lindley, he and BCSO Lt. Fabrizio Lizano were patrolling southbound on state Highway 75 around 2:45 pm on March 25 when Lindley observed a white Buick Encore that he believed to be speeding just south of Bellevue city limits.
Lindley stated that he used radar to confirm that the Buick was traveling 72 mph in a 55-mph zone and initiated a traffic stop. He then issued the driver—identified as Phillips—a warning for speeding and a misdemeanor citation for driving on a suspended license, he stated.
The report goes on to state that Lindley asked “if [Phillips] was willing to answer a few more questions” and Phillips “accepted,” giving “consent for [Lindley and Lizano] to search his vehicle.”
Lindley then said he found a “black hard case [that] looked like it was built for glasses” inside a gray backpack and found “a clear glass pipe with a burnt white residue” inside the case, according to the statement.
“I also found a butane torch lighter and I later found a small baggie of crystals that from my training and experience recognized to be methamphetamine. At the time I did not see the baggy of crystals due to it being clear and in the very bottom of the case,” Lindley stated. “I tested the pipe’s residue and it tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.”
Phillips is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in Fifth District Court the afternoon of May 16 before Judge Daniel Dolan. ￼
