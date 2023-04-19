A Utah man has been charged with one felony and two misdemeanors after a traffic stop on March 27 allegedly uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Jeffery Wayne Phillips, 53, of Layton, Utah, will face up to seven years in state prison if convicted for possessing meth.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi Lindley, he and BCSO Lt. Fabrizio Lizano were patrolling southbound on state Highway 75 around 2:45 pm on March 25 when Lindley observed a white Buick Encore that he believed to be speeding just south of Bellevue city limits.

