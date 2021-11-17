An Eagle man is facing two felony and two misdemeanor drug charges following a traffic stop in Ketchum last week.
Peyton Lukas Alzaga, 21, was pulled over by Blaine County Sheriff deputies the evening of Friday, Nov. 12 at the intersection of state Highway 75 and Emerald Street in Ketchum. He was subsequently arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of hydrocodone, misdemeanor possession of psilocybin mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alzaga was formally charged in Magistrate Court on Monday, at which time he remained in the custody of the Blaine County Detention Center.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Justin Madrid, Madrid was parked near Serenade Lane on state Highway 75 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday when he observed a northbound silver 2005 Toyota Prius with its driver-side headlight out. Madrid initiated a traffic stop on Emerald Street based on the vehicle’s headlight, made contact with Alzaga and observed a “strong odor” of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, he wrote.
A full-vehicle search yielded a number of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products and marijuana cigarettes, as well as purchase receipts from two cannabis dispensaries in Ontario, Oregon, totaling $383, according to the affidavit. (Marijuana is legal in the state of Oregon.) The THC products weighed 5.69 ounces altogether, above the misdemeanor possession limit of 3 ounces, Madrid wrote.
According to the affidavit, Alzaga “stated that he purchased all the THC products in Ontario, Oregon, because it helps him sleep.”
Further searching allegedly revealed an unlabeled prescription bottle containing a 7.5-milligram white hydrocodone pill and a Ziploc bag of “brownish dried” psilocybin mushrooms inside a purse.
In Idaho, a conviction for possessing hydrocodone without a prescription carries a prison sentence of up to seven years, a fine up to $15,000, or both. A conviction for felony possession of marijuana carries a prison sentence of up to five years, a fine up to $10,000 or both.
