A collision between a motorhome and a sedan at the junction of U.S. Highway 20 and state Highway 75 junction sent two men to the hospital Friday evening.
A crash scene investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office determined that 46-year-old Cai Yan Wang of Renton, Wash., was driving a Coachman motorhome westbound on Highway 20 with six passengers. She then proceeded through the intersection without stopping or yielding to cross traffic, colliding with a southbound 2012 Mazda sedan driven by 23-year-old Jerome resident Maria Del C. Orozco Corona.
Both vehicles received substantial damage and were towed from the scene. A passenger in the rear of the motorhome—Zhao Ming Yang, 47, of Newport, Maine—and a backseat passenger in the Mazda, 31-year-old Jerome resident Alonzo Jimenez Mendoza, were taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
All occupants reported wearing seat belts, the sheriff’s office said.
Wang was cited for failure to stop and yield.
A similar accident occurred at the intersection on May 20, resulting in the death of 63-year-old California resident Bomi Kang.
Kang was driving eastbound on Highway 20 and failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection, where she was struck by a semi-truck traveling northbound. Kang, her husband and the truck driver were all hospitalized; four days later, Kang died.
According to Idaho Transportation Department spokeswoman Jessica Williams, the Idaho TD plans to install a conflict warning system at the junction starting in 2025. The system would add flashing signs for northbound-southbound lanes that would activate upon sensing east-west traffic, she said.
No other studies or projects are planned for Timmerman Junction, Williams said, but the intersection will still be “monitored closely.”
“ITD maintains a list of high crash locations around the state and, with limited funding, has determined that investing in these locations is the best use of precious taxpayer resources,” she told the Express last week. “At present, the intersection is not a high crash location when compared to other intersections around the state, and therefore has not been considered for further improvement funding.”
