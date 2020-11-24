The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,640 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the grand total to 94,730. Of those, health officials continue to monitor an estimated 55,459. Health officials consider coronavirus a contributing factor in the deaths of 874 Idahoans—eight more than yesterday.
According to the state, Blaine County gained 27 confirmed and four probable cases since yesterday for totals of 1,154 confirmed and 83 probable. As of tonight, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 225 cases in Blaine County.
Read on for updates on the police investigation into the deaths of Ashley Midby and Jared Murphy, a joint statement from local officials urging against holiday travel, and more top news from Tuesday, Nov. 24.
• More than a month since Bellevue residents Ashley Midby and Jared Murphy were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, details remain scant. As of yesterday, Idaho State Police investigators had no new information to share, according to department spokeswoman Lynn Hightower. Investigators have not yet made an official statement on who is thought to have carried out the apparent murder-suicide or whether any weapons were found on the scene.
• Blaine County and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center have joined together to urge county residents not to pursue any unnecessary travel this holiday season, echoing a recent advisory issued by the South Central Public Health District. With the ski season about to begin, the agencies also reminded visitors of local and state health ordinances.
• For those still planning to drive around Idaho this Thanksgiving, Idaho State Police officials are reminding motorists to stay safe, wear seat belts and be aware that ISP will be upping patrols to enforce traffic laws. According to preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, as of Nov. 17, 2020, there have been at least 131 motor-vehicle fatalities this year in Idaho, and 88 of those killed were not wearing seat belts.
• The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board has approved the acquisition of a second plow-and-broom vehicle. The “force multiplier” will dramatically increase the airport’s ability to swiftly and efficiently remove snow. “There’s no doubt in my mind that an acquisition of a second [force-multiplier] will bring the airport to the next level and unleash its full potential,” said Operations Manager Tim Burke.
• After a long and challenging season, the Carey High School football team came up second in the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 eight man football championship. Dietrich pulled off a spirited second half comeback to beat Carey in a hotly contested final. Our photographer Roland Lane caught all the action. See Sports Editor Jon Mentzer's full game recap in tomorrow's paper.
