The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 2,368 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide since Friday, including 697 today. That brings the state total to 60,041. Coronavirus was considered a contributing factor in the deaths of 580 Idahoans—18 more since Friday.
According to the state, Blaine County residents gained seven new confirmed cases over the weekend, for a total of 820 confirmed and 41 probable.
Keep reading for details of a suspected murder-suicide in Bellevue, the search for a missing hiker out Prairie Creek, Idaho reverting into Stage 3 of reopening and more top news from Monday, Oct. 26.
• Idaho State Police confirmed the identities of a woman and a man who appear to have been killed by gunshot in an apparent murder-suicide in Bellevue Thursday night. Ashley Midby, 34, worked at the coffee shop where the incident occurred. Jared Murphy, 28, was an officer with the Hailey Police Department and current Bellevue mayoral candidate.
The investigation is ongoing.
• The search continues for hiker Fern Baird, who has been missing for one week since signing in at the Prairie Creek trailhead north of Ketchum. Officials began searching for Baird on Thursday, Oct. 22, after they were notified she was missing. Her family is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to her return, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
• For the first time since reopening began, Idaho has regressed a stage in Gov. Brad Little’s economic rebound plan. The state has been in Stage 4 since June 13, but at midnight tonight will move back into a modified version of Stage 3, placing restrictions on gatherings and enforcing new rules on certain businesses. The order does not include any business closures or stay-at-home requirements. Little announced his decision today, citing rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Since entering Stage 4 on June 13, Idaho has gained more than 56,000 cases of COVID-19: an almost 1,700 percent increase. Nearly 500 Idahoans have died of coronavirus-related illnesses in the same timeframe, a roughly 567 percent increase to the state death toll.
• The Hailey City Council is accepting public comment tonight on the city’s recently revised health order. The order limits group sizes and tightens mask requirements, requiring businesses to enforce the new rules. Since the order went into effect on Oct. 14, several Hailey business owners have reached out to the city with concerns the order was unfairly sprung upon them with no public input.
• The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a special meeting and public hearings tomorrow afternoon to consider the proposed PEG Development, a Marriott-affiliated hotel set to go up at the intersection of River Street and Main Street, just south of the Limelight Hotel at the southern entrance to Ketchum.
• In lighter news, the Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team claimed their third consecutive state title this weekend with a 2-0 win over the Weiser Wolverines.
