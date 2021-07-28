A Sun Valley woman faces a single charge of felony burglary following a series of incidents that allegedly occurred earlier this month.
Claudia Mohr, 65, was arrested on July 15, following an investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s deputy Garrett Ruckle.
Mohr is accused of stealing several items from a household on Sage Road sometime between July 14 and July 15, the affidavit states.
In a police interview, Mohr told police that she and the former resident of the household had a “settlement agreement drawn up with property that belonged to her.” The reporting party and the former resident’s attorney say that Mohr has no such entitlement to the property she is accused of taking.
Items allegedly stolen include “a wooden Chinese statute [sic] known as the Kamakura warrior… and a taxidermy pheasant,” the affidavit states.
Mohr is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 1, at which time a magistrate judge must find sufficient evidence that Mohr could have committed the burglary before the case may proceed to district court for prosecution.
