A Sun Valley resident has been sentenced to 98 days in jail followed by three years on probation with a suspended driver’s license for one year after pleading guilty to felony DUI and misdemeanor eluding law enforcement for an incident that occurred in February.
According to court records, Kirby Maxwell Mays, 33, entered the guilty pleas on June 15. He was sentenced on Aug. 31 and ordered to begin his jail sentence on Sept. 14. Mays was also ordered to pay $3,000 in fines for DUI with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.226, well above the legal limit of 0.08.
Mays had two previous DUI convictions in the last 10 years, making this third DUI a felony offense. The misdemeanor charge of eluding law enforcement was also initially a felony offense, but was amended to a misdemeanor prior to the guilty plea being entered.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Sun Valley Police Officer Steven Whiting, Whiting was notified of a potentially intoxicated driver while conducting a separate traffic stop along Fairway Road around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. Following a pursuit along Fairway Road during which Mays reached speeds “well over 80 mph,” according to the affidavit, he parked his vehicle in the parking lot of the Sun Valley Inn and was placed under arrest following a series of field sobriety tests and a breath sample.
