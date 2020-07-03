A Sun Valley man has been sentenced to drug court, community service and three years of probation following a guilty plea to possession of heroin.
Luke Schutte, 31, pleaded guilty to the felony offense on March 10, per a plea agreement that dismissed charges of delivery of a controlled substance and aiding and abetting delivery, and amended the heroin charge from trafficking heroin to possessing it.
More than 2.88 grams of black-tar heroin was found following a joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office in October, according to Blaine County prosecutor Matt Fredback.
Through text messages between Schutte and another man in October, investigators found that Schutte had ordered the shipment of heroin and cocaine to a post office box in Bellevue. The investigation further uncovered that Schutte placed orders for the drugs, which were then shipped from a source in Los Angeles to either Schutte or another man.
During his sentencing hearing Monday, Schutte apologized for his actions and said he was grateful to the court for putting him in rehabilitation rather than in prison. Though he has a minor criminal history, 5th District Judge Ned Williamson imposed drug court solely—an intensive program that includes testing, therapy and a weekly session in front of Williamson, Fredback and other drug court participants to discuss progress and any challenges the defendant may be facing that could result in a relapse—in lieu of the 90-day jail sentence recommended by Fredback in addition to drug court.
Schutte faces a sentence of five years in prison if he is unsuccessful in his sobriety or probation. In addition to completing drug court and probation, he must also complete 100 hours of community service and pay $2,597 in restitution, fines and reimbursement to the Blaine County Public Defender’s Office.
Bellevue resident Koby Sliwicki, the man whose post office box Schutte tried to have the drugs sent to, faces two felonies, one of delivery of a controlled substance and a second for possession of cocaine. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference in District Court in August.
