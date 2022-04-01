A Sun Valley man was sentenced on Monday to one month in county jail and three years of supervised probation following a guilty plea to a felony charge of driving under the influence last December.
Brett James Douglas Ling, 27, was found by the state to have been driving with a blood-alcohol concentration of .173 last July, more than two times above the legal limit of .08.
On March 28, Judge Jonathan Brody sentenced Ling to 30 days in county jail with four days’ credit for time served, leaving 26 days to be completed starting on April 20. Brody also placed Ling on three years of supervised probation and ordered Ling to pay a $5,000 fine with $3,000 suspended, $100 in law enforcement reimbursement and $100 for lab fees.
Ling’s sentence additionally carries a one-year loss of driving privileges, a requirement to install a breathalyzer interlock ignition device in his car while on probation and an underlying maximum prison sentence of five years for violating any term or condition of probation, as well as up to 30 days of discretionary jail time.
Defense attorney Keith Roark argued on Monday that his client held a significant period of sobriety prior to his arrest, has been steadily employed and should be able to serve the jail time through a work-release program. Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill, representing the state of Idaho, argued against work-release privilege, noting that Ling had failed to show up for drug and alcohol testing twice and had a “concerning” attitude about not needing outpatient alcohol treatment, which was listed as a term of his probation.
Ling’s felony conviction stems from a traffic stop on July 23, 2021, when he was pulled over for speeding in downtown Hailey after allegedly driving above the posted 25-mph speed limit near the Main and Myrtle intersection, according to a probable-cause for arrest filed by Hailey Police Department Officer Joshua Latimer.
Latimer stated in his affidavit that Ling’s eyes appeared “glassy” and that his speech sounded slurred and slow during their interaction. Ling allegedly refused to give a breathalyzer sample, forcing law enforcement to obtain a warrant to collect a blood sample to test Ling’s blood-alcohol levels, Latimer stated. Summerhill said on Monday that results from the Idaho State Police laboratory placed Ling’s blood-alcohol concentration at .173.
Ling was convicted of two previous DUIs in Blaine County, in 2014 and 2015, making last year’s DUI charge a felony. ￼
