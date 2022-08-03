Ryan M. Applegate

 Courtesy BCSO

A Sun Valley man who pleaded guilty to felony attempted strangulation following an alleged domestic incident reported in May 2021 will spend four years on probation, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ruled on July 18.

Ryan M. Applegate, 32, was sentenced to a suspended five-year sentence with three years fixed and two years indeterminate, meaning he faces potential prison time for violating terms of probation. Williamson further ordered Applegate pay a $5,000 violent-crime fine and an additional $1,000 fine and spend 30 days in jail starting in October.

As a term and condition of probation, Applegate must have no contact with his victim for the next 10 years. He also must continue with counseling and substance-abuse treatment five days per week, Williamson ruled.

