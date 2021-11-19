A Sun Valley man must successfully complete the Blaine County Drug Court program and pay $7,500 in restitution to a Ketchum man whose storage unit he burglarized last fall, Blaine County District Court Judge Ned Williamson ruled on Monday.
Tony Lopez Sanchez, 42, was sentenced on Nov. 15 to three years’ supervised probation and a 30-day jail term. Williamson also ordered Sanchez to pay a $5,000 fine with $4,000 suspended, $7,500 in restitution to his victims, $531 in court costs and $100 for DNA analysis.
Under the terms of his probation agreement, Sanchez must seek psychiatric care, complete the Blaine County Drug Court Program—which entails intensive group therapy, regular appearances in front of a judge and frequent drug testing at the cost of $125 per month—and perform 100 hours of community service. He must also not contact or attempt to contact the victim or the victim’s spouse, Williamson ruled.
Sanchez faces an underlying sentence of two years in custody as well as up to 60 days of discretionary jail time for violating any term or condition of probation. His county jail term begins on Nov. 22.
Sanchez was initially charged on Sept. 22, 2020, with felony burglary for breaking and entering into a storage unit; felony grand theft for stealing a baseball card collection valued at $20,000; misdemeanor possession of burglarious instruments, including a lock-picking kit, with intent to break and enter; felony possession of methamphetamine; felony possession of heroin; misdemeanor possession of Xanax; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. All charges against Sanchez except for the felony grand theft charge and felony meth possession charge were dismissed on Aug. 23 as part of a plea deal he entered into.
Sanchez’s theft and drug offenses stem from a September 2020 call to police that 40,000 baseball cards had been stolen from a storage unit in Ketchum.
According to a probable cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputy Steve Hansen, police responded to a storage unit at in Ketchum’s light industrial district on the evening of Sept. 9, 2020, after a tenant discovered that “a large number” of valuable baseball cards were missing from his unit.
The tenant and his wife offered a $5,000 reward on Facebook for information leading to the cards’ safe return, according to the affidavit. The plea led to a tip-off from an acquaintance of Sanchez’s, who provided the couple with his location and told them that she had heard Sanchez talking about the card heist.
When detectives set up surveillance on Sanchez’s residence, they observed Sanchez and another woman loading clear plastic bins into their respective vehicles. A subsequent traffic stop “based on suspicion that this vehicle contained the stolen items” and a search of Sanchez’s car turned up about 330 pounds of rare baseball cards and a lock-picking kit, according the affidavit.
According to a second probable cause for arrest affidavit written by Hansen, deputies conducted another search of Sanchez’s Sun Valley residence that revealed drug paraphernalia inside a bedroom drawer.
Detectives also found a clear bag with what later tested positive as heroin, a ziplock bag of methamphetamine and a clear bag of Xanax tablets, Hansen stated.
Sanchez issues apology in court
On Monday, the primary victim of the burglary said he believed in second chances “but this was not [Sanchez’s] chance,” as his card collecting was more of a passion than a hobby.
Sanchez’s boss, however, testified that he had been an “exemplary” employee and was sincere about getting his life back on track. Defense attorney Doug Nelson agreed, pointing out that Sanchez has remained drug- and alcohol-free since his arrest. Sanchez’s victims can “bounce back” from the loss, Nelson added.
Sanchez then publicly apologized to the victims and stated that he is participating in AA meetings to address his history of addiction.
Williamson said he ultimately found Sanchez to display a high degree of accountability and concluded that the card theft was largely tied to “treatable” substance abuse issues.
Some of the cards were damaged upon return, court documents show, necessitating the $7,500 restitution payment.
