A Sun Valley man has been charged with a felony driving under the influence offense following a traffic stop last week in Hailey.
Brett Ling, 27, was pulled over on July 23 for driving a Subaru above the 25-mph speed limit in the area of Main and Myrtle streets in Hailey, according to a probable-cause for arrest written by Hailey Police Department Officer Joshua Latimer. Once Latimer made contact with the Ling, Latimer said that Ling’s eyes appeared red and glassy and that his speech sounded slurred and slow, according to the affidavit.
Ling has two previous DUI convictions, one in 2014 and another in 2015, making this his third DUI charge in ten years—a felony offense.
The affidavit states Ling refused to give a breathalyzer sample and instead law enforcement obtained a warrant to collect a blood sample to test Ling’s blood-alcohol levels. The results of that test are still pending.
Ling is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 9, at which time a judge must find sufficient evidence for the case to proceed in district court as a felony.
