A 20-year-old man faces a rape charge following allegations by a minor that they had intercourse on several occasions earlier this month.
Christian Shelton of Sun Valley was arrested and charged with the felony on Aug. 13, after an accuser reported a series of interactions with Shelton to officers from the Hailey Police Department earlier that day.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Department Sgt. Charles Cox, the accuser came into the Hailey Police Department building on Friday and reported that she—a 15-year-old—had sex with Shelton on several occasions between Aug. 1-12. The accuser told Shelton that she was 16 years old, according to the affidavit.
Police made contact with Shelton in Sun Valley. During a police interview, Shelton allegedly admitted to having sex with his accuser, telling law enforcement that he was told by the minor that she was “17 going on 18 in three months,” the affidavit states.
Shelton was arraigned on Monday. He is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 24, at which time a judge will determine whether there is sufficient evidence that Shelton could have committed the crime of felony rape against the minor.
Commented