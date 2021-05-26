A Sun Valley man faces a felony charge of attempted strangulation following an alleged incident reported on May 14.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Sun Valley Police Officer Kristopher Gergen, Gergen was dispatched to a residence in Sun Valley around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a domestic battery.
Upon arriving at the scene, Gergen made contact with the alleged victim, who was outside the building and a family member of the alleged victim. The alleged victim stated that their former partner was inside the residence, claiming he had become violent. Gergen allegedly noticed red marks around the alleged victim’s neck.
The affidavit states that Ryan Matthew Applegate, 30, allegedly choked the alleged victim at the residence, causing the individual to experience trouble breathing.
Applegate was taken into custody and booked into the Blaine County jail for the alleged offense. He is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 21, at which time a judge must find sufficient evidence that he could have committed the offense, in order for the case to proceed as a felony in District Court.
Commented