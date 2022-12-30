A Sun Valley man is facing up to five years in state prison for allegedly destroying an estimated $16,700 worth of artwork and antiques displayed in a Sun Valley home.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback, Davis A. Beyer, 21, “maliciously” destroyed or damaged property at an Elkhorn residence on Dec. 15.
The items—including a painting, glass art piece, antique box, antique framed scarf, safe, clothing and blinds—had a cumulative value of over $1,000, elevating the charge to a felony, Fredback stated.
Beyer entered a not-guilty plea through his attorney, Public Defender Robert Thomas Curl, at his arraignment in Fifth District Court on Dec. 16.
According to a police report filed by Sun Valley Police Officer Kyle Murphy, two officers were called to the home around 12:17 p.m. Dec. 15 after receiving a phone call about a man “threatening to kill” the residents and “threatening to burn down the house.” The man was known to the residents and had been welcome at the home up until the incident, according to the report.
“While talking [with one alleged victim] … we heard a loud crash of something near the front door being broken. Lt. [Travis] Olsen and I searched the house for Davis … I observed shattered glass and broken objects strewn around the front entryway, the hallways and multiple bedrooms,” Murphy stated.
Destroyed and broken items included a painting valued around $10,000, an antique framed scarf valued around $5,000, an antique art box valued at $1,000, a $350 safe and a glass candlestick art piece estimated at $300, the report states.
“There were also many items strewn around [a] lower-level bedroom, with an unknown level of damage,” Murphy stated.
Beyer allegedly refused to answer Murphy’s questions, did not comply with orders to stop and “[slammed] his head into the patrol vehicle’s cage” after his arrest, requiring medical clearance at St. Luke’s Wood River before he could be booked into the Blaine County Detention Center, Murphy stated.
Beyer may not have any personal contact with his alleged victims and must be tested for controlled substances at a “high” level, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ruled.
Beyer remained in the custody of the Blaine County jail as of Tuesday with bond set at $30,000. ￼
