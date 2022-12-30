SVPD badge

A Sun Valley man is facing up to five years in state prison for allegedly destroying an estimated $16,700 worth of artwork and antiques displayed in a Sun Valley home.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback, Davis A. Beyer, 21, “maliciously” destroyed or damaged property at an Elkhorn residence on Dec. 15.

The items—including a painting, glass art piece, antique box, antique framed scarf, safe, clothing and blinds—had a cumulative value of over $1,000, elevating the charge to a felony, Fredback stated.

ejones@mtexpress.com