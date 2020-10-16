A Sun Valley resident faces multiple criminal charges following a traffic stop within city limits last week.
Douglas Fowler King, 63, has been charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol and two misdemeanors of assault or battery upon certain law enforcement personnel.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Sun Valley Police Department Officer Steven Whiting, King was driving at a speed of 37 mph in a 25-mph zone and driving towards Whiting’s police vehicle with his high beams on, both violations. Whiting writes that he did a U-turn and began following the vehicle on Elkhorn Road, and conducted a traffic stop on the Volvo driven by King after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign along Dollar Road.
Following a series of field sobriety tests given due to a suspicion of alcohol, King was taken into custody. It was during this time that King allegedly became agitated and began yelling at the officer. According to the affidavit, while at the Sun Valley Police Department, King threw his shoes at two different officers and spit out a piece of chewed gum, which hit an officer in the forehead.
King has two previous DUI convictions from 2001 and 2016. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, at which time a judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the felony case to proceed to district court.
Commented