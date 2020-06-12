A Sun Valley man has been charged with felony burglary after allegedly breaking into a business on Main Street in Ketchum and stealing a register with cash in it last week.
Eric Aleksander Friedmann, 28, was ar-rested Saturday after Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies from the Ketchum division conducted an investigation of the alleged burglary that occurred Friday.
According to an affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Garrett Ruckle, Ruckle was dispatched to the Warfield Distillery & Brewery around 7:30 a.m. on June 5 for a report of a burglary. A chef who had come in for his morning shift at the brewery immediately noticed that one of the outside doors that faces north on Sun Valley Road had been damaged and pried open. The chef noted a missing cash drawer with an estimated $1,200 inside.
Outside another entrance on Sun Valley Road, Ruckle found “burglary tools” outside the door, including a metal spoon, fork, curved knife and a broken steak knife with two clear fingerprints on it, according to the affidavit. Later in the day, Warfield owner Alex Buck notified police of a second cash drawer that was broken and the cash inside missing. He estimated that in total, $2,500 was stolen from both cash drawers.
Later that same day, Ruckle was dispatched to Sturtevants on Main Street in Ketchum after an employee reported finding a pry bar and cash drawer with blood on it discarded in the business’s trash bin. After obtaining surveillance footage from other businesses that share the alley space with Sturtevants, police found footage of someone matching Friedmann, with whom one officer had reportedly had an interaction in the early morning of June 5 at the Casino bar. The officer shared footage from his body cam that matched the man in the surveillance footage.
According to the affidavit, Ruckle made contact with Friedmann on June 6 and brought him in for questioning at the Ketchum Police Department, at which time Friedmann ultimately told the deputy that he “is not going to admit to anything,” and asked for a lawyer.
Friedmann is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 16, at which time a judge must find sufficient evidence for the case to proceed as a felony crime. Evidence that contained fingerprints will be sent to the Idaho State Lab for identification.
