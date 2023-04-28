ron taylor-dem-send-off

State Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, discusses plans for his first legislative session at a Blanie County Democrats send-off event on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

 Courtesy photo by Pedro Manuel Miramontes Ortíz

A Blaine County legislator who was reported missing early Tuesday morning by the Hailey Police Department was safely located about eight hours later in Lincoln County, according to emergency transmissions from Blaine County Emergency Communications.

State Sen. Ron Taylor, a freshman lawmaker representing Idaho’s District 26, was reported missing around 7 a.m. Tuesday after he left his home in Hailey without his cellphone and missed a meeting that morning, the Hailey Police Department reported in a Facebook post hours later.

The post sought public help locating Taylor, detailing his vehicle information and describing him as a “vulnerable” adult. It was shared some 350 times and cross-posted to pages affiliated with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Blaine County, District 26 Rep. Ned Burns and Blaine County Commissioner Muffy Davis, a former state representative.

