Going into the busy Fourth of July weekend, Idaho State Police is advocating that motorists drive at safe speeds and do not drive while impaired.
Last Friday to Sunday, ISP participated in a “Border to Border” speed education and enforcement campaign coordinated by the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition, which includes state police from numerous states ranging from Arizona to Washington.
In several Western states including Idaho, fatal and serious injury crashes and speed-related vehicle rollovers have recently increased, as have citations for excessive speed, ISP stated.
During the campaign, 60% of all citations written in Idaho were speed-related (212 out of 350 total). Several incidents involved speeds of greater than 100 miles per hour.
“High speeds increase the risk and severity of crashes, and these speeds show a disregard for the driver’s own safety and that of others on the road,” said ISP Lt. Jens Pattis. “Our goal is to keep families whole and keep people safe on our roadways. Speeding is aggressive and puts the speeding driver as well as everyone around them at risk.”
Though last weekend was a period of special emphasis on the dangers of speeding, ISP troopers will continue to educate motorists and enforce laws intended to keep people safe on Idaho’s roadways, the agency stated.
According to statistics from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety, from Jan. 1, 2021, through June 27, 2021, 98 people were killed as a result of vehicle crashes on Idaho roadways. That’s an increase of 20 deaths from vehicle crashes compared to the same time period in 2020.
Meanwhile, this weekend, ISP will partner with approximately 60 other Idaho law enforcement agencies to staff extra patrols looking for drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol. ITD’s Office of Highway Safety is coordinating the effort.
“Impaired driving changes lives, ends lives, and devastates families,” said ISP Lt. Ken Yount. “We see those consequences in the work we do every day. That’s why we’re proud to join our partner agencies and add extra patrols to do all we can to keep our roads safe at a time when they’re busy with traveling families.”
Extra DUI patrols began Thursday, July 1, and will continue through Thursday, July 15.
“We know that alcohol may be part of summertime events. We need folks to simply take a few minutes and plan ahead for a designated driver and a sober ride home,” Yount said.
DUI arrests made statewide by Idaho State Police increased slightly in 2020, from 1,688 in 2019 to 1,706 last year. Impaired driving was the cause of 1,501 crashes in 2019, resulting in 99 deaths in Idaho, ITD stated.
Across the state, law enforcement made 8,084 DUI arrests in 2019, according to ITD data.
Commented