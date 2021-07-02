A series of recent, serious accidents south of Bellevue—including three fatalities on state Highway 75 in the past two weeks—have reignited concerns over the safety of the stretch of highway between Bellevue and Timmerman Hill.
That includes the Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 20 intersection, best known as Timmerman Junction.
According to Will Fruehling, chief deputy of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, local first responders have a message to drivers: Put down your cell phone and other devices, drive defensively and pay close attention to the speed limit.
And, of course, always wear your seatbelt.
“We have seen a rash of bad crashes here lately in the south county,” Fruehling said. “There are many factors—inattention, distraction in the vehicle, a medical issue, impairment or the driver [falling] asleep. When the driver whose action caused the crash is deceased, it makes it difficult to determine [what happened] unless we have a witness.”
On Saturday, June 19, 27-year-old Utah resident David Marquez was traveling south on 75 north of the intersection when he crossed the center line one mile north of the intersection and struck a U-Haul truck headed north. The crash injured three and killed Marquez.
On Tuesday, June 22, an 18-year-old Twin Falls man was driving northbound down Timmerman Hill with two passengers “at approximately 89 miles per hour,” as evidenced by speed scuffs left on the roadway, Fruehling said. The vehicle went off the northbound side of the roadway and rolled, ejecting a juvenile passenger from the backseat.
While the driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the front seat passenger was flown by air ambulance to Boise with serious injuries and the backseat juvenile passenger was transported by air ambulance to Idaho Falls in critical condition. The boy was still listed in critical condition as of last week, Fruehling said.
The following Saturday, June 26, Twin Falls County residents Dalmiro Alvarez, 74, and Ann Alvarez, 78, died after Dalmiro crossed the center lane south of Bellevue and struck a northbound vehicle head-on. Three Illinois residents in the other car were injured and two required air ambulances to Boise. As of Tuesday, one remained in critical condition.
“The causes for the [Saturday] fatality crashes are difficult to determine, other than for unknown reasons the vehicle left their lane of travel,” Fruehling said. “The cases are still under investigation.”
He noted that it’s helpful to break down recent crashes by two categories: intersection-related and non-intersection related.
“Crashes near the intersection of Highway 75 and U.S. 20 versus a crash that is related to the intersections are two very different things,” he said. “The general public has the perception that every crash in the area is related to the intersection, when in fact many are not.”
Fruehling said another intersection-related crash occurred at the junction this past Saturday after a westbound vehicle failed to yield to a southbound vehicle.
No injuries were reported, he said. That isn’t usually the case with crashes at the junction, which tend to resemble one another.
On May 20, 63-year-old California resident Bomi Kang was driving eastbound on Highway 20 and failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection, where she was struck by a semi-truck traveling northbound. Kang, her husband and the truck driver were all hospitalized; four days later, Kang died.
On August 19, 2019, an 18-year-old California man driving westbound on Highway 20 failed to yield to traffic and struck a southbound Jeep driven by an Idaho man, injuring two.
On May 31, 2019, an Idaho Falls man was traveling westbound on Highway 20 with his two children, failed to yield at the stop sign and collided with an 80-year-old Hailey woman who was traveling northbound, injuring three.
In November 2018, a 20-year-old Rexburg woman was driving eastbound on Highway 20 and failed to stop at the stop sign, striking a southbound vehicle driven by a Bellevue woman. Both drivers and their passengers were seriously injured, with the drivers requiring life flights to Boise.
Fruehling has long raised concerns about the intersection.
“It seems like we’ve had more crashes there and gotten more questions from the public about their safety,” Fruehling told the Idaho Transportation Department during a meeting in 2019.
In 2025, the Department plans to install flashing signs for northbound-southbound lanes that would activate upon sensing east-west traffic, according to ITD spokeswoman Jessica Williams. The technology is called a “rural intersection conflict warning system.”
“Aside from this system, ITD does not have any additional studies or projects planned for the area,” Williams told the Express.
Over the years, she said, ITD has already implemented “multiple safety improvements” at the junction. On U.S. 20, those include signs that read “cross traffic does not stop” underneath the stop signs, flashing “stop ahead” signs, “stop ahead” pavement markings, pavement rumble strips and other blinking lights. On Highway 75, ITD lowered the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph, “turn on headlights” signs, added “intersection ahead” signs with flashing lights, narrowed lanes by 3 feet and added rumble strips.
For Hailey resident Maria Daisy Avila, though, those safety improvements haven’t been enough. In August 2018, Avila lost her sister, Bellevue resident Georgina Jean Ubence, to a careless driver in a head-on collision just south of the intersection.
“We can’t change the careless mistakes people make on the road. I, for one, understand this. But we can make a difference, and it starts with our voice,” she said. “It starts with a crowd of concern, and it starts as Idahoans. The Idaho Transportation Department is responsible for taking care of us.
“Let’s start a plan now. Road planning that can lead us and our next generation to a safer journey.”
Williams said that there simply isn’t enough funding to go around to implement further speed reductions or signal installations at Timmerman Junction, which does not rank high in priority.
“ITD maintains a list of high crash locations around the state and, with limited funding, has determined that investing in these locations is the best use of precious taxpayer resources,” she said. “At present, the intersection at ID-75/US-20 is not a high crash location when compared to other intersections around the state, and therefore has not been considered for further improvement funding.
“Please know that ITD takes all crashes seriously, however, and this intersection is one we monitor closely.”
