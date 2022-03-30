A single-vehicle crash last week near St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center resulted in a felony DUI charge against the driver, a Ketchum resident.
According to a news release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, several deputies were called to the scene of a crashed vehicle on the west side of Highway 75 near the Hospital Bridge at approximately 6:12 p.m. on March 21.
Upon investigation, Shard A. Stober, 52, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and charged with a felony DUI after allegedly failing field-sobriety and breathalyzer tests at the Blaine County Jail.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed by BCSO Deputy Jordan Kranz, Kranz was patrolling the highway shortly after 6 p.m. when he observed a gold Honda Accord crashed off the roadway, facing south with “moderate front-end damage.” Kranz also noted “tire tracks in the soil” and “a metal post bent over” in his affidavit.
After making contact with the driver, Kranz allegedly realized that he had assisted Stober about 30 minutes prior, at 5:42 p.m., near the Elkhorn stoplight after Stober apparently rear-ended a vehicle and was cited for following too closely.
Kranz stated in the affidavit that he suspected Stober of DUI based on the driver’s “glassy eyes,” “off-balance” gait and “smoking a cigarette” to conceal the odor of alcohol.
Once booked into the Blaine County Jail, Stober allegedly provided two breathalyzer samples showing blood-alcohol levels of approximately 0.120 and 0.119, Kranz’s affidavit states.
The legal blood-alcohol limit in Idaho is .08%.
Stober has two misdemeanor DUI convictions in Blaine County in the past 10 years, one in 2019 and another in 2018, automatically elevating this most recent charge to a felony.
Stober was released from the Blaine County Jail after posting $5,000 bond on Tuesday afternoon and must submit to regular drug and alcohol testing as a condition of his release, according to court records. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. on March 29 to determine if the case will proceed as a felony in Fifth District Court. ￼
