Bellevue crash 8/7

A serious crash blocked off state Highway 75 for about an hour and a half Sunday afternoon. Pictured is the Ford Focus driven by Hailey resident Guadalupe Joann Colis.

 Courtesy BCSO

A two-car collision Sunday near the intersection of Pero Road and state Highway 75 south of Bellevue left two Boise residents injured and a Hailey resident in critical condition.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a crash just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crash scene investigation determined that 21-year-old Hailey resident Guadalupe Joann Colis was driving north in a 2016 Ford Focus when her car crossed the fog line “for an unknown reason,” the sheriff’s office said. Colis overcorrected, crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2007 Toyota Tundra truck driven by Boise resident Darren Scott Johnson, 55, who was traveling with one passenger.

