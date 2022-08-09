A two-car collision Sunday near the intersection of Pero Road and state Highway 75 south of Bellevue left two Boise residents injured and a Hailey resident in critical condition.
According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a crash just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Crash scene investigation determined that 21-year-old Hailey resident Guadalupe Joann Colis was driving north in a 2016 Ford Focus when her car crossed the fog line “for an unknown reason,” the sheriff’s office said. Colis overcorrected, crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2007 Toyota Tundra truck driven by Boise resident Darren Scott Johnson, 55, who was traveling with one passenger.
The force of the crash knocked the Tundra onto its passenger side, the sheriff’s office reported. Johnson and the truck’s other occupant were wearing seatbelts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while Colis was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries, the office said.
All three occupants were transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River in Ketchum. Colis was later transported by helicopter to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise and listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash blocked off both lanes on state Highway 75 for about 90 minutes as crews cleared away debris. Both the truck and sedan received substantial damage and were towed from the scene.
On Monday, Saint Alphonsus hospital spokesman Mark Snider said he was unable to verify Colis’ condition.
According to previous reporting by the Express, a two-car collision near the same intersection left five people injured and one dead in May 2018. Two people also died in a crash in the same stretch of highway between Pero Road and Gannett Road in June 2021.
In both instances, the victims were traveling in vehicles that veered into opposite-lane traffic for unknown reasons, the sheriff’s office reported. ￼
