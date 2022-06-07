A trail runner in Hailey and a motorcyclist in Carey were assisted by south-county fire departments over the weekend following separate accidents that required technical assistance.
According to Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman, the department received a report of an injured trail runner stranded on a large pile of wood in the middle of the Big Wood River south of Heagle Park around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Eighteen members assisted with the rescue, which involved kayaking in high water over to the stranded runner with dry-suit gear and executing “swift water rope work” to bring the individual back across the river, Bateman told the Express. He said the rescue wrapped up around 4 p.m., about three hours later.
The trail runner, a Blaine County resident in her 60s, was evaluated on the scene by EMTs after she was pulled from shore. She declined treatment and transport, Bateman said.
Hailey man airlifted after crash
Around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Carey Rural Fire & Rescue responded to a motorcyclist who had crashed on a ridge near Dry Creek Road, north of Picabo, according to emergency communications monitored by the Express.
Carey Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Richard Kimball said that six members of Carey Rural Fire & Rescue—four EMTs and two firefighters—and one Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputy traveled up to the ridge where the crash occurred to render aid.
“There were two other riders with the man when he had the accident who made their way down the east side of the mountain to lead responders to the accident site,” Kimball said.
The man, a 26-year-old Hailey resident, suffered a back injury that required hospitalization. Flight records indicate that he was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls in an Air St. Luke’s helicopter around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
Bystanders in two other vehicles also provided aid at the scene until the Air St. Luke’s helicopter arrived, Kimball said. ￼
