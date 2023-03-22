A Ketchum bar employee is facing a felony charge of cocaine possession after he was pulled over in downtown Ketchum on March 8 for allegedly failing use his turn signal and remove snow from his vehicle’s side windows and rear windshield.
At 1:41 a.m. that morning, Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Todd allegedly observed a white Ford F-150 pull out of a parking spot on Leadville Avenue still covered in snow and turn right onto Main Street without using a turn signal, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit Todd filed with the court.
After stopping the vehicle on the traffic infractions, Todd allegedly smelled alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle and identified the driver as John P. Comerford, 58, of Connecticut. According to Todd’s affidavit, Comerford stated that he was driving home from work and had not consumed alcohol. Todd’s affidavit states that Comerford allegedly failed an array of field-sobriety tests and provided breath samples showing blood-alcohol levels of about 0.116 and 0.124, above the legal limit of 0.08, leading to a misdemeanor DUI charge.
