A Sun Valley woman was charged on Monday with one felony count of driving under the influence after crashing into a guardrail in Ketchum over the weekend, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Saddle Road in Ketchum around 6:24 p.m. Sunday, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Deputy Allen Compton. Upon arrival, Compton found a silver Audi off the shoulder of the road with a missing front passenger tire and “significant front and passenger-side damage,” he wrote.
The driver—identified as Laurie Jean Fitzpatrick, 59, of Sun Valley—denied that she had been driving, according to the affidavit, but witnesses said she was the driver.
Fitzpatrick failed a series of field-sobriety tests and provided two breathalyzer samples indicating blood-alcohol concentrations of .192 and .199, leading to her arrest, Compton wrote in the affidavit.
Fitzpatrick posted $5,000 bond on April 18, according to court records. Per conditions of her release, she must avoid bars, install an interlock device in her car and submit to high-level drug and alcohol testing, either in-person or using an ankle alcohol-monitoring device, Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ordered at her arraignment Monday afternoon.
Fitzpatrick pled guilty to two previous DUIs in Blaine County—in February 2016 and August 2020—making her third DUI charge this month a felony. The offense carries up to 10 years in state prison, a $5,000 fine and a five-year driver’s license suspension.
Fitzpatrick is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 18, at which point a judge must find sufficient evidence for his case to be bound over to District Court. ￼
