A Hailey resident was charged on Monday afternoon with one felony count of driving under the influence after crashing through a metal archway and into a tree in Carey, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Two corporals from the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 1:56 p.m. on Monday to assist a male driver who had run off Main Street, joining an Idaho State Police Officer already on scene, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Cpl. Elizabeth Cameron.
Upon arrival, Cameron wrote that she found a gray Toyota RAV4 “resting against a tree in the front yard” of a residence with a flat right-front tire and front-end damage.
A man speaking on his cell phone outside the vehicle—identified as John Randal Cenarrusa, 50, of Hailey—told police that he had been driving back from a convenience store when he “began to choke and must have blacked out” before waking up in the yard, according to the affidavit. He appeared uninjured, but “had slurred speech, glassy and bloodshot eyes,” Cameron wrote, prompting her to ask if he had been drinking.
Cenarrusa allegedly admitted he had “only one” drink Sunday night, according to the affidavit, but failed a series of standardized field-sobriety tests, Cameron said. He provided two breathalyzer samples indicating blood-alcohol concentrations of .098 and .094, above the legal limit of .08, leading to his arrest, Cameron stated.
In Idaho, anyone who pleaded guilty to or was found guilty of felony DUI and receives another DUI charge within a 15-year timeframe automatically faces a felony. According to court records, Cenarrusa pleaded guilty to a felony DUI charge in Lincoln County in March 2014 and was sentenced to two years of confinement, but the case was dismissed after he successfully completed drug court.
Cenarrusa was released from the Blaine County Jail the afternoon of April 26 on a $10,000 bond, according to court records. Per conditions of his release, he must submit to alcohol testing at a “high” level using an ankle monitoring device and is only authorized to drive motor vehicles with an ignition interlock device, Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ordered at his arraignment Tuesday.
A second felony DUI charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $15,000 fine and a driver’s license suspension of at least one year.
Cenarrusa is scheduled for a preliminary hearing the morning of May 10, at which point a judge must find sufficient evidence that his case should be transferred from Magistrate Court to District Court.
