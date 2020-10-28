A Shoshone man has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation following a plea agreement on an amended criminal charge, according to court records.
Arthur F. Callery, 70, accepted a plea agreement to an amended criminal complaint of possession of drug paraphernalia after it was filed with the 5th District Court in Hailey on Sept. 14. Callery pleaded guilty on Oct. 19 and was sentenced the same day.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Mickey Henderson, Henderson pulled over Callery’s vehicle on Nov. 19 for speeding along U.S. Highway 20 between Gannett Road and the Suzie Q Ranch. In the process of the traffic stop, another sheriff’s deputy deployed a dog to conduct an air sniff around Callery’s vehicle. The dog indicated on the vehicle, meaning it smelled an illegal substance. Following a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine was found.
Callery was initially charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia for a glass pipe used to smoke drugs, but due to an amended complaint filed by the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office, he faced only the misdemeanor charge, to which he pleaded guilty.
Beyond the probation time, Callery was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service over the next 180 days.
