Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputies have increased their presence in the south-county backcountry following two recent ATV crashes east of Bellevue that have resulted in six hospitalizations.
Two Wood River Valley residents were transported by air ambulance for medical treatment on July 3 following an off-road crash out Slaughterhouse Canyon east of Bellevue, and four ATV riders were hospitalized the previous week—June 24—after rolling off an embankment and striking a tree out Muldoon Canyon, also east of Bellevue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Our backcountry patrols assist with welfare checks, directions, first aid, equipment issues, and backcountry safety education for individuals recreating in our beautiful county,” the office stated. “Many of the folks we encounter tell us they feel safer knowing that there is a law enforcement presence in the backcountry.”
The more recent off-road crash drew first responders from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Wood River Fire & Rescue about 11 miles east of Bellevue around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.
The crash site, around 6.5 miles out the canyon, was inaccessible by patrol vehicle or utility-terrain vehicle due to its location “up a steep hillside on the ridge line,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies, however, were able to use ATVs to get to the ridge top to assist Wood River Fire & Rescue and Air St. Luke’s with the rescue, the office said.
Crash scene investigation determined that Jonathan Michael Myers, 52, of Ketchum, and Michael Hamilton Myers, 81, of Bellevue, were traveling in a 1997 Black Land Rover Defender “up a steep trail with a substantial side hill and lost control when the front passenger wheel went over an embankment, leaving the vehicle teetering on two wheels.”
An Air St. Luke’s helicopter was able to land on the ridge approximately 200 yards from the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said. The office could not confirm where the occupants were flown to for treatment and their current conditions were not known on Tuesday.
Hailey reports increased off-road vehicle use on city streets
The Hailey Police Department received “numerous” calls about unauthorized OHV and ATV use within city limits in June and has scaled up enforcement, according to the department.
Common offenses reported by the department have included teenagers not wearing helmets, unlicensed drivers without registration and insurance and “blatant disregard for basic traffic laws.”
“We know fuel prices are soaring and people are attempting to get more creative on how they travel locally,” the department stated. “However, driving OHV/ATVs around town is not the solution, as they are very seldom legal to do so.”
According to the department, only “side-by-side,” or SXS, ATVs are capable of traveling on roads, “and even when you think those might be acceptable, there are several instances when they are not.” ￼
