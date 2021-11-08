An investigation into the Oct. 12 hit-and-run death of East Fork resident Dylan Heuring is still ongoing, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday.
Heuring, 30, of Triumph, was struck at approximately 12:30 a.m. near Golden Eagle Ranch, about 5 miles north of Hailey by the Greenhorn Gulch Road intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff's Office stated shortly after the accident that Heuring was "likely walking in the northbound lane of travel at the time of the collision" but has not released further details surrounding the incident.
The driver who struck Heuring allegedly left the scene of the accident, but later cooperated with law enforcement.
On Monday, Chief Deputy Sheriff Will Fruehling said crash investigation reports and crash reconstruction reports are still being compiled and will be forwarded to Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback for review "in the near future."
"The only update I have is that the matter is still under investigation," Fruehling told the Express via email. "Detectives have been keeping the family updated."
