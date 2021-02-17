Six people were hospitalized Friday afternoon following a three-car accident on state Highway 75 south of Bellevue, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.
No one involved was seriously injured, according to Sheriff Steve Harkins' statement.
Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 12, Hailey resident Paige Bruce had another adult and two minors in her Kia Sorrento when she stopped to pull into a driveway between Glendale and Gannett roads, according to the report. Tommy Lee Green of Twin Falls stopped behind her as they waited for traffic to clear.
James Payne of Nampa wasn't able to stop, Harkins said. His Isuzu truck hit Green's Silverado, which then rear-ended Bruce's car at the front of the line.
Wood River Fire & Rescue responded to a call at 2:02 p.m. just south of its Station 3, according to Chief Ron Bateman. Its first crew responded to the scene four minutes later, he said. At 2:50 p.m., Bateman said that three Wood River ambulances were en route to St. Luke's Wood River in Ketchum with patients on board.
Bruce and her three passengers were transported to the hospital, as well as Payne and his passenger, Harkins said. Everyone inside the cars were wearing seatbelts.
After an investigation, Payne was cited for following too closely, Harkins said.
The initial emergency call came amid a flurry of scanner traffic stemming from the south county, where high winds and drifting snow challenged drivers heading into the weekend. At least two other cars had slid off the road in a similar part of Blaine County. No injuries were reported.
At 3 p.m. on Friday, winds averaged nearly 31 miles per hour along the roadway at Timmerman Hill, about 8 miles south of Bellevue, according the Idaho Transportation Department. Gusts topped 41 miles per hour.
