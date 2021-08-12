The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has formed a Hispanic Liaison Team to increase trust between the Wood River Valley’s Hispanic community and law enforcement, Sheriff Steve Harkins announced on Thursday.
The team will advise the valley’s Spanish-speaking community of their rights and responsibilities, aiming to “increase the level of confidence of those who are hesitant to report crimes” and “decrease the rate of victimization” among local Latinos, Harkins said.
“It’s very important that we are not only the leader in law enforcement, but are vested and involved in our community,” he said.
“By attending community meetings and events, deputies hope to increase the frequency of collaborative interactions … promote cultural competency training as part of our standard training program and brainstorm strategies to reduce language barriers.”
The Sheriff hopes to add additional deputies to the team, which currently consists of Lt. Fabrizio Lizano and Deputy Cristian Gonzalez.
To meet with its members confidentially, fill out a form here. All contact requests are confidential.
