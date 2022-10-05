A Richfield woman was formally charged on Oct. 3 with two felony counts of battery on a law-enforcement officer after allegedly kicking one officer in the leg and the other in the groin.
Jill Kathleen Todd, 61, was arrested the evening of Sept. 30 and remained in custody of the Blaine County Jail on $15,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Bellevue Marshal Cpl. Mike Shelamer, Shelamer was dispatched to a Bellevue gas station around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 30 to subdue a customer reported by the the on-shift attendant.
Shelamer wrote in his report that he and Bellevue Assistant Chief Kirtus Gaston asked Todd to leave the premises three times, but she refused. The officers also offered her a ride to a hotel in Hailey but she refused, Shelamer stated.
“Jill stood in front of us and asked if we were ashamed of what this country has gone to … I then told her for the third and final time she needed to turn and walk off this property or she would go to jail for trespassing,” he stated. “She stated ‘sure’ and then stood in front of me and looked at her phone.”
According to the report, Todd was then placed under arrest for trespassing, handcuffed, held against the front of Gaston’s patrol vehicle with assistance from Shelamer and searched.
“As Gaston started the search, Jill started kicking at Gaston and I,” Shelamer wrote. “Jill kicked her right foot back, striking the edge of my leg. She then kicked her left foot up between Gaston’s legs, striking Gaston in the [groin].
“As Gaston went to put the seat belt on for her safety during transport, Jill lunged forward attempting to bite Gaston in the left ear.”
Todd is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Daniel Dolan the morning of Oct. 12.
