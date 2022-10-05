A Richfield woman was formally charged on Oct. 3 with two felony counts of battery on a law-enforcement officer after allegedly kicking one officer in the leg and the other in the groin.

Jill Kathleen Todd, 61, was arrested the evening of Sept. 30 and remained in custody of the Blaine County Jail on $15,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Bellevue Marshal Cpl. Mike Shelamer, Shelamer was dispatched to a Bellevue gas station around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 30 to subdue a customer reported by the the on-shift attendant.

