Watercress Spring crash
Courtesy BCSO

Two people died in a rollover crash about three miles north of U.S. Highway 93 near Carey on Thursday night, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

A 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling south on Little Fish Creek Road in unincorporated Blaine County shortly before 11 p.m. when the driver failed to navigate a sweeping left turn and "for an unknown reason” drove off the west shoulder of the road, about two miles north of the intersection with Austin Road, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Police said the truck rolled “approximately four and a half times” down a steep embankment “before coming to rest on its roof at the bottom of the canyon."

ejones@mtexpress.com