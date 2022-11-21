Two people died in a rollover crash about three miles north of U.S. Highway 93 near Carey on Thursday night, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.
A 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling south on Little Fish Creek Road in unincorporated Blaine County shortly before 11 p.m. when the driver failed to navigate a sweeping left turn and "for an unknown reason” drove off the west shoulder of the road, about two miles north of the intersection with Austin Road, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Police said the truck rolled “approximately four and a half times” down a steep embankment “before coming to rest on its roof at the bottom of the canyon."
All three people in the truck were ejected during the rollover. A 41-year-old woman from Twin Falls who had been a backseat passenger walked “several miles” to report the crash and was later transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, a Level II trauma center, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies found two male front-seat passengers deceased at the bottom of the canyon near the truck. They have been identified as 63-year-old Twin Falls resident Royce LeWayne Fuller, believed to be the driver, and 48-year-old Twin Falls resident Adan Tito Cantu.
Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
