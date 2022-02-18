A Denver man said by police to have critically injured a man in a Ketchum street fight last August was ordered to pay $9,174 to the victim after pleading guilty in December to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace, according to a Jan. 4 judgement of restitution filed by the court.
Adrien Andre Delvaux, 29, was sentenced by Judge Jennifer Haemmerle on Dec. 16 to a six-month jail term with 173 days suspended, two days’ credit for time served and the remaining five days of the term waived in exchange for performing 50 hours of community service.
Haemmerle also ordered 1 year of supervised probation, imposed a fine of $1,000 with $1,000 suspended and ordered Delvaux to have no contact with his victim.
She further entered a withheld judgment, a court provision allowing the offense to not be counted as a conviction if Delvaux successfully completes probation.
Delvaux was originally charged with felony aggravated battery on Aug. 9, 2021. That charge was amended to disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor, through a plea agreement Delvaux accepted on Dec. 7.
According to a press release issued by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 “for a report of a male subject being treated for injuries sustained in a fight on Main Street in Ketchum.” Officers determined that Delvaux had injured the victim, who, according to the Sheriff’s Office, suffered “life-threatening injuries” and required an air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.
In a written plea agreement in December, Delvaux’s attorney, Brian Elkins, stated that his client was not a U.S. citizen and asked the court to not issue a second no-contact order at sentencing because it could have an “adverse impact” on the man’s immigration status.
Elkins previously argued that the other man had initiated the street fight and that Delvaux’s assault on him was in self-defense.
“The defendant will not be in Blaine County at any time in the foreseeable future and will not have occasion to ever want to have contact with the alleged victim,” Elkins wrote. ￼
Commented