A 29-year-old Ketchum woman who pleaded guilty to felony grand theft after stealing more than $6,000 from a Ketchum retailer will spend three years on probation and must seek counseling, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ruled on July 11.
Williamson ordered Jessica A. Martens to serve 28 days in the county jail with work-release privileges starting on Saturday, July 23, as a term of her probation.
Martens also must seek outpatient mental health treatment and refrain from using kratom, an herbal drug with stimulant and opioid-like effects, Williamson ruled at her sentencing. He further instructed Martens to pay $7,000 in restitution to the shop she stole from and ordered a suspended $5,000 fine as well as $345 in fees, including $245 in court costs and $100 for DNA analysis.
Williamson also granted Martens a withheld judgment, or a pledge to remove the word “conviction” from the record upon successful completion of probation. The withheld judgment will not erase records of her guilty plea and sentencing related to the felony theft charge.
Martens originally pleaded guilty in April 2022 to embezzling $6,000 from her employer, a Ketchum retailer.
According to a police report written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kerri Taylor, the store’s owner first began to look into Martens’ conduct after he observed her steal a custom $5 sticker. The owner then obtained six additional security video clips taken between late October and mid-November that allegedly showed Martens making fraudulent credit card transactions and stealing over $6,000 in cash from the shop register.
Footage showed Martens “move the credit card reader from the top of the counter to the back, lower part of the counter and open the laptop” prior to “removing a credit card from her possession and entering it into the credit card reader, then returning it to her person,” Taylor wrote.
“During the entire transaction, Martens is the only one at the counter,” Taylor wrote of the video clips.
During a subsequent confrontation call facilitated by Taylor, Martens allegedly admitted to the store’s owner that she had stolen from the establishment and expressed remorse, according to the police report.
Williamson noted that the restitution amount was set at $7,000 based on Martens’ fraudulent credit card transactions only, as the cash she allegedly pocketed was untraceable.
Martens told the court at sentencing that she has learned from her mistake and has been attending support groups for help with substance abuse. ￼
Commented