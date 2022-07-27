Jessica A. Martens

Jessica A. Martens

 Courtesy BCSO

A 29-year-old Ketchum woman who pleaded guilty to felony grand theft after stealing more than $6,000 from a Ketchum retailer will spend three years on probation and must seek counseling, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ruled on July 11.

Williamson ordered Jessica A. Martens to serve 28 days in the county jail with work-release privileges starting on Saturday, July 23, as a term of her probation.

Martens also must seek outpatient mental health treatment and refrain from using kratom, an herbal drug with stimulant and opioid-like effects, Williamson ruled at her sentencing. He further instructed Martens to pay $7,000 in restitution to the shop she stole from and ordered a suspended $5,000 fine as well as $345 in fees, including $245 in court costs and $100 for DNA analysis.

