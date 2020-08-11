Ten days after a fatal shooting involving an off-duty police officer in Custer County, officials have yet to release the name of the person killed or to say how the officer was involved.
As of press time Tuesday afternoon, the incident remained under investigation by a task force led by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. at a backcountry campground on Saturday, Aug. 1, according to a statement released Thursday by the Custer County Sheriff's Office. The Bonneville sheriff's office confirmed Tuesday that the shooting took place in or near Tin Cup Campground, roughly two hours north of Stanley.
Witnesses said that a group of approximately 16 to 18 people were camping when a person they did not know entered their camp, according to the Custer sheriff's office.
“An altercation began resulting in shots fired,” the press release stated.
The officer involved was not a Custer County deputy, Bonneville spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell told the Mountain Express on Tuesday, but Lovell said he did not know which agency the officer worked for.
Lovell told the Mountain Express that he was not able to say whether the involved officer was the suspected shooter or the shooting victim. But the sheriff's office said Friday that there was no ongoing threat to the public.
Lovell also told the Mountain Express on Tuesday that he did not know the exact timing of the shooting and when it was reported. There is no cell phone reception in the area around the campground, Lovell said, meaning that someone would likely have to drive out of the area to call 9-1-1 on a cell phone.
Lovell said he believed the shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, not at a hospital.
Custer County Coroner Chad Workman told the Idaho Mountain Express on Friday that the shooting victim had been identified and their next of kin had been located, but that the coroner's office would not release any information about the person's identity due to the ongoing investigation.
The case is under investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. The investigation is being led by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho State Police.
