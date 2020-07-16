The Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment this week on whether or not the county will pursue any charges against former Hailey Police Chief Jeff Gunter.
According to Chief prosecuting attorney Jim J. Thomas, his office had requested additional information from the Idaho State Police last month and did not have a time frame as to when that request would be completed. ISP began conducting an investigation into Gunter in January and concluded its investigation last month, handing off the case to the prosecutor’s office.
Thomas did not respond to a request for comment this week as to whether or not charges will be filed against Gunter.
Gunter was placed on paid administrative leave from the city on Jan. 29 and announced his retirement on Feb. 25, citing needs to focus on family and personal health. The city has not shared any further details as to why Gunter was placed on administrative leave, but according to Hailey City Councilperson Kaz Thea, the investigation into Gunter was based on an “anonymous complaint,” with no further details provided.
