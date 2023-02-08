A Hailey man was sentenced to four years of supervised probation on Jan. 23 after accepting a plea deal that reduced his original charge of felony rape to “felony domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury” and dropped another charge of felony battery.

Jose Neptali Alvarenga Canan, 34, was arrested and charged with rape on July 9, 2022, after dispatchers received a 911 text from an out-of-county woman at Canan’s residence. The woman told police that she had been raped in at an apartment in Hailey’s Woodside subdivision, according to a police report filed by Hailey Police Department Assistant Chief Todd Peck.

Peck’s report states that the victim told police that Canan, whom she said was an acquaintance, raped her early that morning and tried again in daylight hours, prompting her to text 911.

