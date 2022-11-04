Jorge Ulises Chona-Blanco

A Hailey man was sentenced to five years of supervised probation on Monday after accepting a plea deal that dismissed his original charge of felony rape but upheld a felony charge of domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury.

Jorge Ulises Chona-Blanco, 45, was arrested on April 7 following a report of sexual violence from an ex-partner. According to a police report filed with the court on April 8, the victim reported that Chona-Blanco had become violent after their relationship ended. The report alleged that Chona-Blanco raped her at her residence on April 5.

Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kristen Quinton noted in the report that the incident “was so violent that [the victim]” suffered a significant injury.

