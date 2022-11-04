A Hailey man was sentenced to five years of supervised probation on Monday after accepting a plea deal that dismissed his original charge of felony rape but upheld a felony charge of domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury.
Jorge Ulises Chona-Blanco, 45, was arrested on April 7 following a report of sexual violence from an ex-partner. According to a police report filed with the court on April 8, the victim reported that Chona-Blanco had become violent after their relationship ended. The report alleged that Chona-Blanco raped her at her residence on April 5.
Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kristen Quinton noted in the report that the incident “was so violent that [the victim]” suffered a significant injury.
On Monday, county prosecutor Stacie Summerhill said that allegations of sexual battery between intimate partners can be tricky to prosecute, but that doctors in this case had documented “findings of physical injuries specific to” the victim’s allegations.
“This incident was traumatic ... it had a substantial effect on [the victim’s] life, her physical wellbeing, her mental health. And that was just the start of it,” Summerhill said. “She had to go back to the doctor weeks later because she was still suffering from a great deal of pain.”
Summerhill argued that Chona-Blanco was likely to reoffend because he took “absolutely no responsibility” for his actions and had told investigators in a presentence interview that he “did nothing wrong and that this is all made up by [the victim].” She also noted that he was charged with felony assault against his ex-wife in 2017.
“This is a person who at least twice has been violent toward women in his life and yet doesn’t seem to think he’s done anything wrong,” Summerhill said. “It’s hard to overstate how concerning that is.”
In rebuttal, Chona-Blanco’s attorney, Blaine County Public Defender Cheri Hicks, said that her client had admitted to taking the sexual encounter “too far” but found the police reports to be “hearsay.” Hicks also described him as an “emotionally and financially supportive” father to his children, some of whom sat in the courtroom on Monday.
“Obviously he has not been able to work since April, which has made him very sad that he can’t support his [children],” she said.
Hicks argued that a retained jurisdiction, or “rider” punishment would be impractical because Chona-Blanco was already on track for deportation to Mexico after missing an immigration hearing while in jail.
“He will not be in the Wood River Valley community by [spring 2023],” she said.
Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson agreed with Hicks that a retained jurisdiction did “not make sense” with an immigration hold and ordered a five-year prison sentence followed by a five-year indeterminate period in custody. He suspended that sentence, instead placing Chona-Blanco on five years of supervised probation.
As part of probation, Chona-Blanco must spend five more months in county jail and attend a domestic violence rehabilitation program, Williamson ordered. He must also pay a $5,000 fine, with $3,000 suspended, and may not contact his victim through 2025.
Williamson said he considered the sentence “mild” for “a very violent sexual assault as alleged.”
“It’s disturbing,” he said.
In a statement to the court, Chona-Blanco said he was not proud of what happened in April.
“It’s a shame,” he said. “Everyday I pray that this didn’t happen and I pray for forgiveness.” ￼
