A Bellevue man who pleaded guilty to felony methamphetamine possession in October after police found the substance on his person this summer has been sentenced to two months in jail and three years of probation.
Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ordered Daniel Torres Escobedo, 38, to serve 60 days in the Canyon County jail with work-release privileges starting on Jan. 3, according to a judgment of conviction issued Dec. 22.
Following the recommendation of county prosecutor Stacie Summerhill, Williamson ordered a prison sentence of three years fixed and two years indeterminate but suspended that sentence, instead placing Escobedo on three years of supervised probation. He also ordered a $5,000 fine, with $4,000 suspended, $397 in restitution to the Idaho State Lab and 100 hours of community service.
Williamson also found Escobedo guilty of misdemeanor driving under the influence and further imposed a 30-day driver’s license suspension followed by three months of restricted driving privileges and an order to install an ignition interlock device. He sentenced Escobedo to 60 days in county jail for the misdemeanor DUI charge, which will run concurrently with the felony sentence.
Escobedo was initially pulled over at the intersection of Fox Acres Road and Main Street shortly before midnight on July 6, 2022, for a registration violation, according to a police report from Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputy Justin Madrid.
According to the report, Madrid noticed that Escobedo’s SUV had an “old and weathered” registration sticker and stopped Escobedo after concluding that his license plate wasn’t genuine. Madrid allegedly smelled alcohol on Escobedo’s breath during the stop, saw an open beer bottle and a small scale near the driver seat, and found meth hidden in Escobedo’s pockets and in a sprinkler head. The powder tested presumptive positive for meth in a field test, Madrid wrote.
Escobedo was also charged after the traffic stop with misdemeanor driving without privileges, misdemeanor driving with an open container of alcohol, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor injury to a child—the latter related to transporting a juvenile passenger. Those four misdemeanors were dismissed through a plea agreement Escobedo entered into with the court in December.
Escobedo told Williamson at sentencing that he been “doing better” with substance abuse lately and has maintained employment. ￼
