Daniel Torres Escobedo

 Courtesy mugshot

A Bellevue man who pleaded guilty to felony methamphetamine possession in October after police found the substance on his person this summer has been sentenced to two months in jail and three years of probation.

Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ordered Daniel Torres Escobedo, 38, to serve 60 days in the Canyon County jail with work-release privileges starting on Jan. 3, according to a judgment of conviction issued Dec. 22.

Following the recommendation of county prosecutor Stacie Summerhill, Williamson ordered a prison sentence of three years fixed and two years indeterminate but suspended that sentence, instead placing Escobedo on three years of supervised probation. He also ordered a $5,000 fine, with $4,000 suspended, $397 in restitution to the Idaho State Lab and 100 hours of community service.

